HOLYROOD'S political parties face having to cancel their spring conferences because of the coronavirus.

The UK Liberal Democrats yesterday cancelled their conference in York this weekend because of the outbreak.

The party said it had taken the decision “after careful consideration of the latest health advice and risks” following the World Health Organisation declaring a pandemic.

It puts the spotlight on the four parties in the Scottish Parliament which are also planning to hold conferences in the coming weeks:

The Scottish Greens are due to meet on March 28 in Kirkcaldy

The Scottish Conservatives are due to meet in May 15 and 16 in Perth

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are due to meet from May 22 to 24 in Peebles

And the SNP are due to have a one-day conference in Aviemore on June 13.

Scottish Labour is not holding a spring conference. Its autumn conference is due in October.

The Scottish Greens said their conference was now under review but it was “looking likely” it would be cancelled.

The Scottish LibDems also said their conference was under review, but was not yet cancelled as it was still two and a half months away.

The Scottish Conservatives, who had to cancel their 2018 spring conference because of the terrible weather brought by the 'Beast from the East', also said this year's conference was now under review.

This year's Scottish Tory conference was intended to be a key moment for new party leader Jackson Carlaw as he set out his plan to oust the SNP from power at the 2021 election.

An SNP spokesperson said: "We will update our members as and when there is a change of plans."