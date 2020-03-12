Sunday's Rangers vs Celtic clash could be played behind closed doors, according to reports.

The UK government are expected to announce that their attempts to fight coronavirus have reached the 'delay' phase which would see events housing more than 100 people cancelled or postponed.

Matches down south in England's top four leagues and beyond would be played behind closed doors, according to the Times, and the SPFL and SFA are reportedly considering following suit should they be advised.

The Scottish Sun reports that footage would be made available on Celtic and Rangers TV to ticket holders for the powderkeg Ibrox action should it, indeed, be closed to the public.

The same publication also claims there is an option for potential postponement or cancellation of games.

We told how Rangers plan to play this evening's Europa League game with Bayer Leverkusen in front of their usual 50,000 fans but the second-leg in Germany next week will be played behind closed doors.

Other matches this weekend in Scottish football could also be affected including Hibs vs St Johnstone, Motherwell vs Aberdeen, Kilmarnock vs St Mirren, Livingston vs Hearts and Ross County vs Hamilton.

SPFL chief Neil Doncaster previously warned that even one club being compromised in the country could make it difficult to complete the season. He said: "We are taking a pragmatic approach to the current situation and have alerted our members to the fact that, if the outbreak affects the first team of even one SPFL club, it could make completing the SPFL season very difficult, so first-team players and staff should be extremely vigilant.

"Whilst the current, clear advice is that matches should proceed as scheduled, we will obviously prepare for contingencies where matches might have to be played behind closed doors, or even be cancelled, as we have already seen with other major sporting events.

"With that in mind, we have alerted the Scottish Government to the dire financial consequences facing clubs if the current situation changes and clubs are unable to generate revenue from ticket sales."