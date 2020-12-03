HeraldScotland
HeraldScotland

FMQs Live: Nicola Sturgeon says gatherings of over 500 people to be cancelled

1
Menu

FMQs Live: Nicola Sturgeon says gatherings of over 500 people to be cancelled

By David Bol

Last updated:

    First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be quizzed by opponents this afternoon and is likely to be asked about the Scottish Government's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

HeraldScotland
News
Jobs
Coronavirus
Sport
Opinion
Arts&Ents
BusinessHQ
Politics
Notices
Lifestyle
Puzzles
Think Dementia