SAILINGS on Scotland's busiest ferry route were wiped out today as the First Minister expressed "great regret" over the state of the lifeline service.

CalMac said that the decision to cancel journeys on the Arran to Ardrossan service for the whole of Thursday was down to "adverse weather".

CalMac had said that a technical issue with the aging MV Caledonian Isles that had led to a string of cancellations since Sunday may well be resolved within seven days instead of six weeks.

The "significant fault" which has made the mooring winch gearbox unusable meant the vessel is "unable to safely berth during periods of adverse weather". But the taxpayer-owned ferry operator said that they have now been able to source a suitable part to cut the impact on services.

It comes as local MSP Kenneth Gibson raised the problems with the service directly with the First Minister amidst increasing concerns about delays to the ferry's replacement.

READ MORE: First Minister intervention call over 'parlous state' of Scotland's busiest ferry

He told MSPs: "Arran has like much of my constituency been buffeted by storms in recent weeks leading to numerous unavoidable cancellations to the island's lifeline ferry services.

"What has caused upset, anger and frustration to boil up amongst islanders are technical problems which have hugely worsened an already difficult situation "In the last week alone the 27-year-old MV Caledonian Isles has had problems with its bow doors, mezzanine decks and a mooring winch gear box.

"So many cancellations mean islanders cannot get to hospital for chemotherapy and elective operations. Hotels and tourist business are losing customer and some may go out of business.

"Six weeks of further disruption is expected including over Easter. Given this ongoing crisis, what assurances can the First Minister give that additional ferry cover will be given to Arran throughout that period and beyond and when will a long-term often promised comprehensive ferry replacement programme to renew a rapidly ageing fleet be put in place."

Ms Sturgeon said: "It is clearly a matter of great regret that passengers are facing disruption and I absolutely understand the frustration. "While the vessel continues in services it does so with operating restrictions. The Master assessed the situation and introduced a wind speed limit restriction.

"CalMac sourced a supplier with a replacement part in stock which will minimise the timeframe for repair to approximately seven days. In response to the disruption, CalMac are providing additional sailings on another route."

The latest cancellations bring to 30 the number of sailings between Brodick and Ardrossan that have been cancelled since Sunday with further disruption expected on Friday.

At least half the scheduled sailings between Brodick on the isle of Arran and Ardrossan were cancelled on Wednesday as CalMac worked to sort the issues with the ferry.

Islanders have been demanding a long overdue temporary replacement to allow vital supplies and drugs to reach the largest island in the Firth of Clyde.

READ MORE: Islanders' anger as safety issue brings Scotland's busiest ferry to a halt

It comes after CalMac bosses have said the ferries "shambles" at Ferguson Marine's shipyard in Port Glasgow is causing knock-on 'major disruption' for island communities up and down the west coast of Scotland.

Dual fuel replacement Arran ferry Glen Sannox and her as yet unnamed sister were due to enter service in mid-2018 but the calamitous contract has doubled in price - and is now estimated at £300m - while work on the vessels won't be finished until at least 2022.

Five years ago, Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow was handed a £97 million contract to build the two ferries.

Islanders have previously raised concerns over the £31 million project to reposition Brodick harbour by 90 degrees. It is claimed the new position has led to a spike in cancellations because it has made the high-sided vessels which serve the port more susceptible to easterly winds.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “It is clearly a matter of great regret that passengers using this key service are facing disruption.

"While the issue that has arisen is an operational matter for CalMac, ships masters are accountable for all decisions on board to ensure the safety of crew, passengers and the asset and, as highly skilled mariners we know they are having to exercise their very substantial professional judgement in the context of some of the worst conditions experienced in years.

"Their responsibilities are underpinned by UK legislation which deems any attempt to restrict or influence Masters’ decisions a criminal offence. Decisions to cancel or delay a sailing are not taken lightly and are based on multiple factors as ferry operators know the consequences of their decisions can be far reaching.

"That is why, in August 2018, we announced a £3.5 million Resilience Fund with an additional £4 million being allocated to this within the 2019-2020 budget to invest in services to ensure future reliability and availability of vessels, including building an inventory of parts that might present a risk to service reliability in the event they were to fail.

“More widely, Transport Scotland is currently working with ship owner, CMAL, and operator, CalMac, to develop investment programmes for major vessels and small vessels with the aim of increased fleet standardisation; taking account of the many and varied routes which CalMac serves. The latest Vessel Replacement and Deployment Plan is in final drafting and the intention is to publish that key document this Spring.

"We look forward to working with all interested parties, including local ferry committees, to continue to deliver improvements, and to build on the substantial investment in routes, services, vessels, harbours and fares which have been made in these services in recent years and which have led to significant improvements in connectivity, capacity, affordability and passenger numbers.



"The successor to the Ferries Plan 2013-2022 is being developed following the recent publication of the National Transport Strategy and the National Islands Plan and in conjunction with the Strategic Transport Projects Review which will also consider all potential viable future options in connecting our islands.

"The Scottish Government continues to work with CalMac, communities and business interests to ensure lifeline ferry connections are maintained and, where possible, enhanced."

