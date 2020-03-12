The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Scotland has spiked to 60.

The Scottish Government said more than 2,800 tests had been carried out for the Covid-19 virus.

Figure released on Thursday said 11 cases had been recorded in the Lothians - where two doctors at an Edinburgh hospital are understood to be among those affected.

Ten people have been diagnosed with the condition in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with seven in Lanarkshire and six each in Forth Valley and Shetland.

It comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed gatherings of more than 500 people were likley to be banned from Monday to contain the spread of the disease.

Several high profile events are expected to be hit by the ban, but current plans state schools and universities will remain open.

Four cases of the virus have been confirmed in Ayrshire and Arran and Tayside.

Three of the 60 are in Fife, while two have been recorded in the Borders.

An urgent ministerial statement on the virus is due to be issued at Holyrood at 4:45pm.

