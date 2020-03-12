THE Scottish Greens have become the first Holyrood party to cancel their spring conference because of coronavirus.

The party said its executive committee decided this afternoon to call off the gathering, which was due to take place in Kirkcaldy on March 28.

The UK Liberal Democrats yesterday cancelled their conference in York this weekend.

The party said it had taken the decision “after careful consideration of the latest health advice and risks” following the World Health Organisation declaring a pandemic.

Three other Holyrood parties are also due to hold conferences in the coming months:

The Scottish Conservatives are due to meet in May 15 and 16 in Perth

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are due to meet from May 22 to 24 in Peebles

And the SNP are due to have a one-day conference in Aviemore on June 13.

Scottish Labour is not holding a spring conference. Its autumn conference is due in October.

Green executive co-chair Ross Greer MSP said: “Due to the ongoing coronavirus situation the Scottish Greens Executive Committee has today taken the decision to cancel our upcoming conference.

"The health and wellbeing of our members and the public is our primary concern and it is with that in mind that we have taken this decision.”

The Scottish LibDems also said their conference was under review, but was not yet cancelled as it was still two and a half months away.

The Scottish Conservatives, who had to cancel their 2018 spring conference because of the terrible weather brought by the 'Beast from the East', also said this year's conference was now under review.

This year's Scottish Tory conference was intended to be a key moment for new party leader Jackson Carlaw as he set out his plan to oust the SNP from power at the 2021 election.

An SNP spokesperson said: "We will update our members as and when there is a change of plans."