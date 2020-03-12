PEOPLE who are suffering with coronavirus symptoms should stay at home for seven days – under tough rules deployed by the Scottish Government.

Speaking after an emergency Cobra meeting with the UK Government, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that Scotland has now moved from the contain phase of its response to coronavirus to the delay phase – which will “seek to slow down the spread of the virus”.

Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood refused to rule out whether treatment would be prioritised for younger patients if there is overwhelming demand – but said that “more difficult decisions” will likely be taken.

Ms Sturgeon announced that mass gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled in Scotland from Monday – in a bid to alleviate pressure on the NHS and emergency services.

She said: “From tomorrow, if you have symptoms that are indicative of having coronavirus, you should stay at home, you should self-isolate for a period of seven days.

“That is specifically a fever or a persistent cough.

“We will not be routinely testing people who have symptoms and are self-isolating. We will continue to do surveillance and sample testing so that we continue to develop the knowledge we have around the spread of this disease.”

The Scottish Government is drawing up plans to double its capacity for intensive care.

But the chief medical officer refused to rule out that younger patients could be prioritised if more capacity cannot be found.

Dr Catherine Calderwood said: “This is an evolving and emerging situation.

“We are responding as this disease emerges and we will, as we are going to have to over and over again, need to make difficult decisions.

“As we progress, more difficult decisions will need to be taken in our NHS."

Schools will not be told to close at this stage but that action could be taken as the situation develops.

Ms Sturgeon added: “We are now advising that overseas school trips should not be going ahead.

“It is not the advice right now that schools should close or indeed colleges or universities. That is not what we are advising at this stage.

“That is an issue that will be kept under very close ongoing review.”

“If it gets to the stage where the advice is to close schools, this will not be for a week or two weeks", she added.

“This will be something that is advised to last throughout the peak of this infection – that is potentially until the summer period.”

The First Minister confirmed that mass gatherings that put an “unnecessary burden” on emergency services should be cancelled in a bid to give a “consistency of public messaging”.

She said: “We will, from the start of next week, advise the cancellation of mass gatherings of over 500 people that have a potential to have an impact on our frontline emergency services.

“The scientists tell us that it will not have a significant impact on the spread of the virus. There are wider reasons that I consider and judge are important in reaching this decision.”