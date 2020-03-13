KATE Forbes has insisted the Scottish Government is committed to a free bus travel scheme for under-19s, after being accused of hoodwinking the Greens to get her debut budget passed.

The SNP Finance Secretary said she was completely serious about the plan, which was included in a last-minute deal with the Greens on the 2020/21 budget last month.

And she rubbished claims by the Scottish Tories that the scheme was a sham to get the Greens on board.

As part of Ms Forbes’s first budget, the fourth between the Greens and SNP since 2016, she gave an “in principle commitment” to implement the concessionary travel scheme, backed by £15m.

However there were caveats.

The plan is subject to due diligence and the “aim” is to have this done to allow it to start in January, not a guarantee.

The Tories have seized on the language to claim the SNP will cynically jettison the pledge.

But Ms Forbes, who became Finance Secretary last month after the exit of Derek Mackay in disgrace, told the PA news agency: “We wouldn’t have committed to initial investment if we didn’t believe that it was a good policy.

“We’ve already identified several streams of work around how it operates, consulting particularly young people around what they want to see and also inevitably around the due diligence and the legalities, which we have to do.”

She added: “In the budget statement, I gave a commitment to begin that work but any new policy has to be subject to due diligence.”

However she refused to give a timetable for the confirmation of the scheme going ahead - saying only she hoped the preparatory work would continue “at pace”.

She added: “We’re committed to trying to make this work.”

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said: “The SNP hasn’t committed to introducing free bus travel for under 18s, they have only committed to investigating it.

“The Scottish Green Party appears to be the only group of people still fooled by this ploy.

“The question is when will Kate Forbes drop the pretence and finally admit that it’s not going to happen.”

Green co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “We know this policy will work and can be achieved on the timescale set out in our agreement.

“It will be a truly transformational move, saving struggling families money, widening opportunities for people starting out in life and encouraging people to leave their cars at home.”