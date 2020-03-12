BORIS Johnson was at his most serious and sombre yesterday when he declared: “I must level with the British public: many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time."

The message of keep calm and carry on in the face of the coronavirus epidemic, while still the one the UK Government is promoting, was tinged with the stark reality that life across the country in the weeks and months ahead is going to get increasingly grim.

UK ministers and their boffins have been keen to de-technicalise the Covid-19 issue as much as possible and set out in the clearest terms what they have been doing and why they have been doing it.

Yet, up until 24 hours ago, the only advice to most people was to wash their hands regularly.

Given the much more stringent restrictions in other countries, including the whole of Italy being in lockdown, the obvious question was asked: are the Prime Minister and his colleagues doing enough?

The answer is that, as with most things in life, the key to minimising the spread of the killer virus is timing.

We were told yesterday that the containment phase of the Government’s plan - including tracing contacts of those affected and isolating them - has already slowed the pace of the outbreak, so that Britain is about three or four weeks behind the likes of Italy, France, Spain and Germany, where numbers of the infected and the mortality rates are much higher.

The mantra of Mr Johnson and his medical and scientific advisers is that to maximise measures they have to be done in the right order and at the right time. So, from today people with a persistent cough and a temperature are being told to stay at home for seven days.

While these are things people get at this time of year anyway, they are also among the first symptoms of coronavirus.

The PM also mentioned that “coming down the track” was a more stringent measure; that if someone in a household showed the symptoms of a persistent cough or high temperature, then the advice would be for everyone in the household to stay at home. This is likely to happen in a few weeks’ time as the Government seeks to introduce another measure to slow down the spread.

How bad could it get? At the Budget, Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, pointed out up to one fifth of the working population might be infected; which is 6.5m people across the UK, including 500,000 in Scotland.

Indeed, there was even a suggestion that up to 80 per cent of the population could contract coronavirus but Professor Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer, heavily played down such statistics, branding them “speculative”.

If the Government took no action, then the two-month peak would likely be from the end of this month through to the end of May. The key is to push it back as much as possible to the summer months of June and July, when seasonal pressures on the NHS are lower and the health care system would be in a better position to cope with higher demand and help reduce infection rates.

One intriguing point made by Sir Patrick Valance, the Chief Scientific Adviser, was that the Government does not want to stop people from getting the coronavirus now because the fear was that it would simply emerge later on in the year when the pressures on the NHS would be building up anyway. The main aim is to delay the spread.

A more startling point made by Sir Patrick was that while the official figure of those infected across the UK was, as I type, 596, it is thought the number actually infected is between 5,000 and 10,000.

One suggestion is that the rate of infection rises by around a third a day, which would mean, officially, by this time next week, the number could be pushing 6,000. Unofficially, it could be more like 60,000.

Downing St has persistently said that the Government was taking a UK-wide approach but then Nicola Sturgeon announced, two hours before the latest Cobra meeting, that she was adopting a divergent policy and recommending gatherings of more than 500 people in Scotland should be cancelled from next week to help free up emergency services to deal with the outbreak as infected cases rise sharply. Of course, this will mean major sporting events being played behind closed doors.

There was initial annoyance among some in Whitehall at the First Minister’s move but when it was made clear she was not disagreeing with the medical advice – that such a policy had minimal effect in containing the spread – but was simply acting on the practical issue of resources, the mood changed.

Indeed, at his press conference Mr Johnson seemed sympathetic. “In Scotland, they do have particular issues with the resilience of their public services and we will be wanting to keep that issue open across the UK as well. Let’s be clear, that may become a factor for all of us.”

After the bruising psychodrama of the Brexit debate, which too often brought out the worst in people, one can only hope that in the face of what the PM dubbed the “worst public health crisis for a generation,” citizens of whatever political colour can pull together and show the best of Britain.