THE nationalist tribe is out in force (Letters, March 12) because I have pointed out some truths. I quoted the current figure for the annual fiscal transfer to Scotland, which most people would consider reasonable. Not Alasdair Galloway, who regards the use of "current data" as "opportunistic", nor David McEwan Hill, who regards the current figure as "carefully chosen". Most people would consider "current data" as relevant, more so than the desperate use of alleged historical figures to justify current policy, in which Mr Galloway and GR Weir indulge.

Quite why we should base current policy on figures from 1980 to 2011, as Mr Galloway prefers, is easy to see: he thinks they support a case for leaving the UK whereas, as we all know, post-2011 figures do not. It is a surprise to see anyone mention oil when the global price is now around $33-37 per barrel. Scarcely the $113 per barrel on which the SNP based its 2014 campaign – and Andrew Wilson, its growth guru has admitted that that was the case. Currently – if I am allowed to use current data – it is costing more to extract North Sea oil than the oil brings in income to oil companies. This is similar to the position in 2015-17 when oil brought in no revenue to the public purse. Imagine if Scotland had voted Yes in 2014 and the price of oil had then collapsed? It does not bear thinking about.