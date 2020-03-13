A Scottish soldier killed in an attack on a military base in Iraq has been named as Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon.

Two US servicemen were also killed in the attack on Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, on Wednesday, while 14 other military personnel were injured.

The Ministry of Defence said L/Cpl Gillon - a member of the Royal Army Medical Corps and a reserve with the Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry - was a "fit, energetic and compassionate individual".

The 26-year-old, from South Ayrshire, also had a career as a self-employed sports physiotherapist.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said those who harm Britain’s armed forces can expect a “strong response” as the US launched air strikes in Iraq following the death of the medic.

Her commanding officer, Lt Col William Leek, told the BBC L/Cpl Gillon was a "hugely popular character".

"She was a larger than life soldier who was determined to deploy on operations, help others, develop herself and gain practical experience.

"She had already achieved a great deal in her relatively short time with us and it was abundantly clear that she was destined for great things in her civilian and military careers. Her loss is keenly felt."