AN East Lothian resident who brightened up her home by painting the front door pink has been ordered to apply for planning permission - after the local authority received a single complaint.

Council chiefs ordered the North Berwick homeowner to submit retrospective planning proposals for the colour refresh - designed to fit in with other homes in the area which have entrances painted red, yellow and blue.

READ MORE: Scottish council spends more than £23,000 on flights despite declaring climate emergency

But the decision clearly irked one local, who complained the home - located in Dirleton Avenue - was in the picturesque seaside town’s conservation area.

The complainant argued that, given the home’s historic status, any move to change the frontage would have to be subject to council approval.

However, the homeowner, who has not been named, pointed out the door is not visible from the street because of high hedges and its corner location.

And she said she had been told by planning officers that they had only received one complaint about the colour of the door.

Applying for planning permission for the paintwork, which is described as coral, she said: “I had no idea that I needed planning permission for this and assumed it would be okay as there are many other strong coloured front doors in our local streets.

“Our door was chipped and neglected and I was aiming to make it appear smarter – it very much ties in with my design aesthetic and these colourful front doors are becoming increasingly popular in both conservation areas and outwith.”

As well as producing photographs of other properties with boldly painted doors, the applicant points out that one neighbouring house has pink rendering on its walls.

READ MORE: Whisky and cheese pairings among projects given Scottish Government food funding

She added: “We invested considerable money in upgrading the front door and the gilded lettering and have received many compliments.”

The planning application is being considered by council officers.