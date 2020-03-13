THE SNP MP for East Kilbride is self-isolating after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Dr Lisa Cameron announced the move on social media in the early hours of this morning.

She said she had been forced to cancel her constituency surgeries on medical advice.

Dr Cameron, 47, had been in a debate with Tory mental health minister Nadine Dorries, who was diagnosed with the virus on Tuesday.

Dr Cameron, the MP for East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow since 2015, later reported feeling fatigued and developed a dry cough and swollen glands.

She wrote on Twitter: “Apologies for such short notice but after two NHS consultations tonight the out of hours doctor has confirmed I must self-isolate for one week.

“Hope to be feeling better soon. Thanks to all @NHSScotland for everything you do.”

Current health advice is to self-isolate for 7 days if you have either a new continuous cough or a temperature above 37.8 centigrade.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the outbreak is the worst public health crisis for a generation, and warned many families will “lose loved ones before their time”.

It is understood Dr Cameron is the first Scottish parliamentarian to self-isolate.

Scottish Labour, the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Scottish Greens and Scottish Tories all said none of their parliamentarians had yet been affected.