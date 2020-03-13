Linburn Dental Practice in Dunfermline is to close temporarily as a precaution following a possible coronavirus case at the practice.

The practice is currently working closely with NHS Fife’s public health team to trace those patients who had contact with the possible case.

All practice staff have also been informed and given public health advice.

Deputy Director of Public Health, Dr Esther Curnock, said:

“We appreciate practice patients and staff will be concerned, however, we want to reassure that the risk of contracting coronavirus whilst at the practice remains low.

“The vast majority of those who attended the practice last week did not have contact with the possible case.

“NHS Fife has well-established procedures in place to trace those in close contact with the possible case and our public health team is currently calling those patients to offer support and advice.

Fiona MacFadzean, Dentist at Linburn Dental Practice, said:

“The safety of our patients and staff is our single biggest priority and we have agreed with NHS Fife’s public health officials to close the practice temporarily.

“I appreciate the inconvenience this will cause for our patients but hope everyone understands the reasons why we have taken this course of action.”