Scientists have suggested that Glasgow could soon become the next "Coronavirus hub" due to the weather.

A dramatic map showed spikes of COVID-19 in Milan, Tehran and Seattle - which bear similar climates to Scotland in the coming weeks.

In a detailed report by experts from the University of Maryland, Glasgow has been placed next to Manchester and London as one of the "cities tentatively predicted to be at risk for COVID-19 in the coming weeks".

The Glasgow Times said the map predicts the "at risk" zones through temperature data from March 2019 to April 2019. It suggests that the outbreak of COVID-19 spreads more easily in cold, damp climates.

It shows the number of Coronavirus cases in countries close to the southern hemisphere - where it has been warm - are low.

The zone at risk for significant community spread in the near-term include land areas within the green bands.

Image from Climate Reanalyzer, Climate Change Institute, University of Maine, USA. Image manipulation by Cameron Gutierrez and Glenn Jameson.

The study said: “Coronavirus has established significant community spread in cities only along a narrow east-west distribution along the 30-50 degrees north corridor.

“There is a striking similarity in average temperature (5-11C) and relative humidity (47-79 per cent).

“In the coming weeks, community spread could be predicted to affect areas including the British Isles.

“There has been a lack of significant community establishment in expected locations based on population proximity and interaction through travel.

“Modelling predicted South-East Asia would follow China in the epidemic.

“Covid-19 failed to spread significantly to countries immediately south of China.

“The number of patients and reported deaths in south-east Asia is much less compared to temperate regions.”