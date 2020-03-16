NHS Lothian and NHS Ayrshire and Arran have condemned the theft of hand sanitiser gel from hospital wards as the panic buying in the coronavirus crisis has left shops wiped out of stocks.
NHS Lothian said: Hand gel in wards are there to protect our patients, staff and visitors and are not to be removed for any reason. We would like to remind people that the most effective way of combating coronovirus is through regular and thorough hand washing."
NHS Ayrshire and Arran said it was "disappointed" that gel has been taken in Ayr and Crosshouse hospitals among others in Ayrshire.
A health board statement said: “We’re disappointed at reports of hand gel going missing in hospitals. The most effective way of combating coronavirus (COVID-19) is regular and thorough hand washing with soap. Our stocks of hand gel are there to protect staff, patients and visitors.”
A week ago NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde expressed its disappointment about reports that hand sanitiser is going missing from hospitals.
It issued a statement on March 8 reminding the public that the gels are there to protect them as cases of Coronavirus continue to rise in the city and across Scotland.
NHSGGC said: "We are disappointed at reports of hand sanitiser going missing in hospitals. We would remind people that the most effective way of combating Coronovirus is through regular and thorough hand washing.
"We have good stocks of hand sanitiser throughout NHSGGC and would remind people that hand gel in our wards and public areas is there to protect our staff, visitors and our patients."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment