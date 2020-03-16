NHS Lothian and NHS Ayrshire and Arran have condemned the theft of hand sanitiser gel from hospital wards as the panic buying in the coronavirus crisis has left shops wiped out of stocks.

NHS Lothian said: Hand gel in wards are there to protect our patients, staff and visitors and are not to be removed for any reason. We would like to remind people that the most effective way of combating coronovirus is through regular and thorough hand washing."