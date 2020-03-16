TRIBUTES are being paid to comedian Roy Hudd who has died at the age of 83.

The host of BBC Radio 2's The News Huddlines for 26 years and former Coronation Street star passed away on Sunday with his wife Debbie at his side, according to a statement.

His agent said: "We are sad to announce the passing of the much-loved and amazingly talented Roy Hudd OBE.

"The family would ask you to respect their privacy at this very sad time."

Scots comedian Rory Bremner was among those who paid their respect saying: The lovely Roy Hudd embodied a whole strand of the DNA of British comedy, from music hall and variety to pantomime and stand-up. A living museum, full of joy, humour and enthusiasm. A great life and a great loss."

Bravo, Roy Hudd. I hope you can hear the applause thundering in your ears. What a turn. What an archive. What company.

Bravo, Roy Hudd. I hope you can hear the applause thundering in your ears. What a turn. What an archive. What company.

Now you can give Max Miller his hat back.

Comedian and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig added: "Roy Hudd was a comic genius but more than that he was one of the nicest people in show business. At least the heavens will be rocking with laughter."

Born in Croydon, Surrey, in 1936, Mr Hudd's versatility in combining comedy and acting, cut across stage, television and radio in a career spanning decades after starting out performing in variety shows.

His interest in entertaining was sparked by his grandmother, who would regularly take him to Croydon’s Empire Theatre in south London, which was near to where he grew up.

However, before he got his break as a performer, Hudd, who was born in 1936, had a number of different jobs including working at a telephone exchange for the RAF, as a messenger for an advertising agency, as well as jobs as a window dresser and a commercial artist.

He started out as a comic towards the end of the 1950s, with the stage name, The Peculiar Person and later became a Butlins Redcoat entertainer at a holiday park in Clacton, Essex, where he worked alongside singer Sir Cliff Richard.

He played Archie Shuttleworth on Coronation Street in several stints between 2002 and 2010.

And in the 1990s, he won praise for his roles in Dennis Potter's Lipstick on your Collar and Karaoke.

He also starred in acclaimed crime drama Ashes to Ashes (2008), alongside Keeley Hawes and Philip Glenister.

A music hall expert, he wrote several books on the Victorian music tradition, re-recording old music hall songs and appearing in the TV show The Good Old Days.

As president of the British Music Hall Society from 1992 until his death, he chose the genre as his specialist subject when he appeared on Celebrity Mastermind in 2014.

The comedy writer Simon Blackwell, who began his career on The News Huddlines, described Mr Hudd as “a lovely bloke, a great comedian, excellent straight actor. And a comedy historian too..."