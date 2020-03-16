Alex Salmond has been formally acquitted of a charge of sexual assault after the Crown offered no evidence.
Judge Lady Dorrian told Salmond: “In light of the decision of the advocate depute, I formally acquit you of charge six on the indictment.”
Advocate depute Alex Prentice QC also proposed to make minor changes to three other charges “in line with the evidence” before the Crown closed its case.
More to follow.
