The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Scotland has risen to 171.

More than 40 patients in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area are now known to have the condition - with 29 in the Lothians and an additional 20 in Lanarkshire.

Figures released by the Scottish Government on Monday revealed 4,895 tests had been carried out for the Covid-19 strain of the disease.

Dozens of schools across the country have closed their doors as deep cleans are carried out following reports of the virus.

Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood said if all schools were to shut it would need to be for a minimum of three months to “really suppress the spread of the virus in these types of institutions.”

Speaking at a briefing in Edinburgh she said: “The thought that children would not mix together for three months is impossible and we therefore risk having children congregating in other areas together, the virus spreads again so we actually have measures put in which are ineffective in keeping the virus from people.”

She added: “Talking about closing schools for two weeks, it’s very very clear from the science that that is not a scientific way to either prevent the spread of this virus or indeed to protect vulnerable people.

“It’s the length of time that is absolutely key.”