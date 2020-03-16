The number of coronavirus cases in Scotland has risen to 171 - with the first case of Covid-19 in Dumfries and Galloway.
The Scottish Government says the latest figures represent an increase of 18 on Sunday and bring the total tested to 4,895.
It means that just two of Scotland's 14 health boards, Orkney and Western Isles, have yet to record a positive Covid-19 case.
The number of cases in Greater Glasgow and Clyde remains the highest in the country at 44.
The daily rise is shallower than that for Sunday when there was a rise of 32 with 153 people testing.
The NHS in Scotland is seeking to double the number of intensive care beds as cases of Covid-19 continue to rise.
The number of coronavirus deatha in the UK, which includes the first in Wales, is now 36. One of the fatalities is in Scotland.
