A national conference on the popular time-travel drama Outlander hosted by the University of Glasgow has fallen victim to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Diana Gabaldon, author of the books on which the series is based, was due to give a speech at the four-day event in June, but university chiefs have taken the decision to postpone the event amid fears over the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Another event, celebrating the life and works of Scottish poet Edwin Morgan in his home city, has also been cancelled due to the outbreak.

READ MORE: Number of confirmed Scottish cases rises to 171

Outlander follows the adventures of English nurse Claire Randall, played by Caitriona Balfe, who travels back in time from 1940s Scotland to the 18th century, where she meets and falls in love with Highlander Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan.

It has led to an influx of visitors to locations featured in the series, such as Culloden in the Highlands, Doune Castle near Stirling and Blackness Castle near Linlithgow.

The conference was due to feature a range of special talks exploring the true stories and mythology that inspired the series - which airs on the Starz network in the United States.

Several University of Glasgow academics have been directly involved in the production of Outlander and have played key roles as researchers, advisers and even cast members.

A statement from the University read: “ “Both events were due to take place at the University of Glasgow – the Edwin Morgan 100 Conference on April 27-28 2020 and the Outlander Conference Glasgow was scheduled for June 2-6 2020.

“The organisers of both conferences hope to work to reschedule their events at a later, yet to be decided, date.

“The decision to postpone the conferences follows increased concerns about the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.”

It added: “It was felt this was the best way to proceed for everyone due to take part in both conferences which would have had delegates from around the world travelling to Glasgow.

READ MORE: Glasgow could become Covid-19 'hub' due to weather pattern

“We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold these events at the moment and know this disappointment will also be shared by those hoping to attend.

“But we feel it’s the right decision based on the information we have today relating to the global outbreak.”

Further updates will be shared by the university online for the Outlander Conference and via delegates’ registration emails for the Edwin Morgan 100.