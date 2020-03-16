BRITAIN is now “in a war against an invisible killer,” the UK Government has insisted, as Boris Johnson urged everyone in the country to avoid all “non-essential contact” with other people and stop going to pubs, clubs and theatres to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The introduction of what the Prime Minister admitted were “very draconian” measures came as the death toll across the UK rose by two to hit 55 due to the first death in Wales and a death in Scotland.

The Department for Health said the total number of people in the UK to test positive for the virus had risen by 171 in a day to a total of 1,543. The latest cases include 30 more from Wales and 18 in Scotland.

The UK Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies or Sage has concluded the country appears to be now approaching the fast growth part of the upward curve of infection. Without drastic action, cases could double every five or six days.

Mr Johnson told a press conference in Downing St that:

*everyone should avoid mass gatherings and crowded places such as pubs, clubs and theatres:

*people should work from home if they could;

*from the weekend, those with the most serious health conditions should be "largely shielded from social contact for around 12 weeks";

*all "unnecessary" visits to friends and relatives in care homes should stop;

*if one person in any household had a persistent cough or fever, then everyone living there must stay at home for 14 days and

*Britain is now "three weeks" behind Italy, the epicentre of the outbreak in Europe.

The PM described the new measures as the “right package” for the present time to “squash the sombrero” and help push the peak back towards summer to ease pressure on the NHS.

While the advice was for schools not to close at the moment, he made clear things were being kept under review and other measures could be introduced if it was felt necessary.

Mr Johnson explained that the advice about avoiding all unnecessary social contact was “particularly important for people over 70, pregnant women and for those with some health conditions”.

It is thought this will mean that in some instances grandparents will not be able to visit their grandchildren and the domestic Easter holiday trade will be severely affected.

It is calculated the shielding of those most vulnerable people from contact for 12 weeks will apply to up 1.4m people.

Sir Patrick Valance, the Chief Scientific Adviser, described the outbreak as a very fast-moving situation. “The latest numbers we have reviewed at Sage suggest we are entering a fast-growth period or are on the cusp of doing so. And London is ahead of other parts of the country.”

Asked if the Government’s modelling was wrong, Sir Patrick said the UK was not four weeks behind Italy, as previously suggested, but three. “We are on a fast upswing,” he insisted.

Professor Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer, said coronavirus was now a “very global disease” and would accelerate up the infection curve “really quite rapidly”.

He warned: “People should be thinking of a minimum of weeks to months and, depending on how it goes, it may be longer. It’s important people realise they are in for the long haul on this.”

On testing, Prof Whitty said it would be “scaled up” every week.

The PM admitted the outbreak was going to be a “very big challenge for businesses big and small” but he insisted the Government would move with other governments around the world to give firms the space to recover.

He acknowledged coronavirus would present a “potentially severe blow” to the economy but insisted if the nation acted in the right way, then it would be a “short-term problem” because the fundamentals of the UK economy were strong.

Asked about the importance of the governments in London and Edinburgh being in lock-step to ensure there was a unified approach, the PM said there was very good discussions between the four nations, declaring: “Everyone is on the same page; everyone can see the importance of the measures we have outlined today.”

Given London was ahead of the rest of the country in terms of transmission, Mr Johnson was pressed on whether Westminster could continue until July as planned. He insisted the Government would ensure “democracy carries on”.

The PM suggested there would be “more to come” on this following talks between Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, and Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Leader of the House, to “achieve the objective” of protecting democracy.

In the Commons, Matt Hancock, the UK Health Secretary, gave a statement to update MPs, saying the Government’s new measures were unprecedented in peacetime.

"We will fight this virus with everything we've got; we are in a war against an invisible killer and we've got to do everything we can to stop it."

Emergency legislation to tackle the virus will be published tomorrow and introduced to Parliament on Thursday.