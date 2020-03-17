Scotland's leading charity for the elderly is urging people to help older neighbours stay connected during the coronavirus outbreak.

Age Scotland is encouraging people to look out for other people during this time of uncertainty, including older friends, neighbours and relatives who may be staying home due to concerns over coronavirus.

They say older people are more likely to be affected by the virus, especially if they have underlying health conditions.

Age Scotland added some members of vulnerable groups are choosing to limit their social contacts, while many regular events and meetings have been cancelled across Scotland.

The charity is recommending that everyone follow NHS guidelines, but has warned that older people could be at increased risk of loneliness and isolation if they choose to stay at home, missing out on regular social occasions.

Many older people may also need help with practical tasks, such as ordering groceries or caring for pets.

The charity has shared tips on how to help people stay connected, while minimising the risk of infection.

Brian Sloan, chief executive of Age Scotland, said: “We know that older people and those with underlying health conditions may feel more vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak and as a result they might choose not to go out and socialise as much as they would normally.

“At this stage the NHS and Scottish Government advice is to stay at home only if you have the symptoms of coronavirus, including a fever and a cough.

“We would urge people who are well and have had no contact with others from high risk parts of the world to think about older people in their community who might be feeling anxious and alone.

“Some older people will be having fewer visits from family who live further afield, because they are unable to travel, so a friendly call or knock on the door could make a huge difference to their day.

“Being a good neighbour by checking in with vulnerable older people to offer to pop to the shops for them or pick up medication will go a long way to reducing loneliness and isolation. It will also help bring communities together at a challenging time for everyone.

“This is an opportunity to see the best of Scotland, to help and look out for another. Let’s start by supporting older family, friends and neighbours.”

New figures from National Records of Scotland predict a 23.2 per cent rise in

the number of pensioners by 2043, the equivalent to more than 240,000 older people.

About 19% of Scotland’s population is over the age of 65, around 1.03 million.

Recent statistics show only 62% of the population will be working age in 2043, compared to 64% in mid-2018.