Alex Salmond has said he believes some of the allegations against him have been fabricated for political reasons.

The former First Minister of Scotland faces multiple charges of sexual assault at the High Court in Edinburgh, including an attempted rape. He denies all the allegations.

Giving evidence today for the defence, Mr Salmond said he felt certain events were being "reinterpreted and exaggerated".

“From where I stand now, I wish I had been more careful with people’s personal space, but there was no intention whatsoever to offend,” he said.

“But I’m of the opinion, for a variety of reasons, that events are being reinterpreted and exaggerated out of all possible proportion.”

Asked why, Salmond said: “There were two reasons – one is that some, not all, are fabrications, deliberate fabrications for a political purpose. Some are exaggerations taken out of proportion.”

Salmond also said publicity over the past 18 months may have led some people to “quite innocently” reassess their opinion.

But he added: “At least one of the charges against me on the indictment, I think there was a legitimate grievance, even if it wasn’t what actually happened and not what was presented at the time.”

On Monday, Mr Salmond was formally acquitted of a charge of sexual assault after the Crown offered no evidence.

The trial in front of Judge Lady Dorrian continues.