UK phone networks are suffering a severe outage, with EE, O2, Vodafone, Three, Virgin Media and GiffGaff customers all reporting issues.

The reason for the networks going down is not immediately apparent.

It comes as millions of office workers stay home to work after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to avoid all unnecessary travel.

O2 has acknowledge issues and is investigating.

"Our technical teams are investigating," the firm said in a statement. "We apologise for any inconvenience."

EE has said it is something "that is affecting all operators and we are working closely to fix it" while saying it is not believed to be connected to a rise in home working.

The problem is being blamed on "interconnect issues" stemming from one operator, O2.

Vodafone said that it was a "short-lived problem" only affecting around 9% of voice calls on 3G networks.

The first issues were reported to Down Detector at about 9:14am with concerns raised from across the country on all major networks.

O2 outage hotspots

According to Down Detector, 89% of O2 and 73% of EE issues are linked to mobile phone use.

Some 58% of Vodaphone reported problems were mobile phone issues while 34% was down to home broadband. Virgin media problems were also more widely spread with 43% being cable internet issues, 36% mobile phone snags and 19% affecting mobile internet.

Customers are complaining they can't make or receive calls, send or receive text messages, while others said they were having difficulties getting online.

Hi Debbie. I am sorry for the mobile issue. It's something we're aware of and working hard to fix asap. ^john — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) March 17, 2020

