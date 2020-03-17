The Foreign Office is advising against all non-essential foreign travel for an initial period of 30 days, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has told MPs.

Explaining the advised travel restrictions, Raab told MPs: “This decision has been taken based on the domestic measures introduced in the UK alongside the changes to border and a range of other restrictions which are now being taken right around the world.

“The speed and the range of those measures across other countries is unprecedented, some of those decisions are being made without notice.

“In some countries, even in countries or particular areas where there haven’t yet been any reported cases of Covid-19 local authorities are nonetheless imposing restrictions on movement and again doing so with little or sometimes no notice.”

Dominic Raab said the Government will issue detailed advice on maintaining the flow of goods to the UK, while protecting staff working on shipping routes.

Mr Raab said: “The Government of course is keenly aware that international freight services such as shipping and haulage are vital for ensuring the continuity of the supply of essential foods, goods and material to the UK.

“So we do regard this kind of travel as essential and we will work with industry to issue detailed advice which maintains the flow of goods whilst protecting the wellbeing of staff who are working on those routes.

“The Department for Transport will be leading this work with the freight sector with the objective of minimising disruption to those routes as far as is possible.”

He added: “At the same time, FCO consular teams are working round the clock to provide the best, most up-to-date information that we can possibly provide to UK nationals.

