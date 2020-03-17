A second patient has died from the Covid-19 strain of Coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

The Scottish Government said on Tuesday the patient, who was being treated by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, had underlying health conditions.

It follows the first death of a patient in Scotland with the disease, which was announced on Friday, March 13.

Figures released by the Scottish Government on Tuesday confirmed 195 people had tested positive for the condition.

Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood said: “I am very saddened to report that an elderly patient with underlying health conditions, who has tested positive for coronavirus, has died. They were being treated by the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board.

“I offer my deepest condolences to their friends and family at this difficult time. No further information will be available to protect patient confidentiality.”

A map showing all the coronavirus cases recorded in Scotland (Image: PA)

Greater Glasgow and Clyde has reported 49 cases, more than the Lothians with 30 and Grampian with 26.

The Government release said 5,146 tests for the condition had been carried out, with just under four per cent returning a positive result.