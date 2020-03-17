SWIFT government action is needed to support global airlines that are in a desperate situation and running out of cash, the industry association has warned.

Only around 30 airlines around the world are likely to survive the coronavirus crisis, says the International Air Transport Association.

Currently, more than 700 airlines worldwide that operate commercial scheduled flights.

And Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester airports have warned they may have to close down operations unless there is government intervention to help them weather the coronavirus crisis.

Nearly three in four of global airlines have enough cash to last them another two months, IATA said.

“If we want to maintain a strong airline sector able to cope with this difficult crisis and provide the resources to ensure the recovery will happen in due time (then) we need governments to act strongly and quickly,” IATA chief Alexandre de Juniac said.

IATA's chief economist Brian Pearce added that cash was running out for many airlines and that 75% of them have less than three months of non-avoidable fixed costs.

He said: “The top 30 airlines have reduced their debts – but the vast majority still have high levels of debt, which means there are fixed obligations even in the absence of revenues."

A report from the Centre for Aviation, a provider of data on the aviation and travel industry said that most airlines could go bankrupt by the end of May.

IATA said that “it was logical conclusion" to draw, considering the liquidity shortage faced by airlines.

Mr Pearce added: “[Bankruptcy] is clearly a risk because airlines are running out of cash, so they won’t be able to sustain operations.

“Obviously, there are a number of airlines that do have credit lines who will be able to sustain, but there’s a large number [of carriers] in a much weaker position.”

Last week IATA said that in the worst case scenario airlines would lose $113bn (£93.87bn).

Meanwhile creidt ratings agency, Moody’s has cut budget airline easyJet’s credit rating from Baa1 to Baa2 - just two above junk status. The budget airline's share price has more than halved in the last month, from £15 to £6.

“The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets," it said.

"The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumerdemand and sentiment.”

Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester airports have signed a joint letter to the prime minister warning that they may “have to close passenger facilities and halt operations” and that hundreds of thousands of jobs were “instantly at real risk”. Heathrow, Britain’s biggest airport, employs 70,000 people directly.

The UK-based Airport Operators Association (AOA) said on Tuesday that other hubs could go out of business within weeks, and called for the immediate suspension of taxes and business rates as well as the provision emergency financing, as passenger traffic through airports has plummeted. The call came before the UK government advised against all non-essential foreign travel.