The Olympic Games in Japan should be postponed because of safety issues relating to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Lord Campbell of Pittenweem, the former Liberal Democrat leader and an ex-Olympian, has suggested.

The Liberal Democrat peer told The Herald it was understandable why the Japanese Government and the International Olympic Committee[IOC] were reluctant to consider postponement, say, to next year but the circumstances on the ground and the number of countries now affected by the killer virus meant that it seemed increasingly likely the 32nd Olympiad would have to be pushed back.

“It’s highly unlikely that the circumstances of the coronavirus outbreak by the summer date for the opening will be such that the Games can proceed safely,” declared Lord Campbell.

The 78-year-old Scot, a former captain of the British athletics team, competed in the 1964 Tokyo Games as a sprinter; he held the British 100 metres record from 1967 to 1974. His time of 10.2 seconds in a race, when he beat the aspiring American athlete O J Simpson, earned him the description as the “fastest white man on the planet”.

Lord Campbell’s intervention comes as the IOC is due to meet via teleconference with international sport federations today to discuss the latest coronavirus developments and the impact on the 2020 Tokyo Games, which are timetabled to run from July 24 to August 9.

The IOC has insisted it remains fully committed to staging the Tokyo 2020 Games as scheduled.

On Saturday, Shinzo Abe, Japan’s Prime Minister, insisted his country would “overcome” the virus and the Olympics would go ahead from July 24. But Seiko, Hashimoto, the country’s Olympic Minister, has suggested the global sports event could be postponed until later in the year.

However, following yesterday’s conference call between the G7 leaders, Mr Abe’s tone appeared to change. Avoiding commenting on the precise timing, he said: “I want to hold the Olympics and Paralympics in their complete form as proof that the human race will conquer the new coronavirus and I gained support for that from the G7 leaders.”

A poll has suggested almost two-thirds of Japanese voters think the Olympics should be postponed due to the pandemic.

It has been suggested that the pandemic must be on the wane by late May for Tokyo to have any chance of hosting the Games in July.

Already a growing number of qualifying events have been cancelled.

Last week, Donald Trump, the US President, suggested postponing the Olympics, saying: “I would say maybe they postpone it for a year. I like that better than having empty stadiums all over the place.”

The virus outbreak meant the Greek leg of the Olympic Torch Relay was cancelled the day after the first flame-lighting ceremony took place without spectators to avoid attracting large crowds; the first time since 1984.

The Olympic boxing qualifier in London was cancelled having initially moved the tournament behind closed doors.