THE HOSPITALITY industry has warned government advice to avoid pubs, clubs and restaurants will lead to thousands going out of business and hundreds of thousands of job losses.

The warning from Hospitality UK comes as he chief executive of the Carluccio's restaurant chain, Mark Jones, backed the calls for help, and said that the firm "was days away from large-scale closures" without government intervention.

On Monday The Hug and Pint the Glasgow venue, bar and eatery said it was shutting up shop from today until further notice. It means all the current shows at the 120-capacity venue are either cancelled or postponed.

It moved to set up and online Hardship Fund to support its staff via a crowd fundraising page.

And another Glasgow venue and bar, The Old Hairdresser's shut its doors until further notice from yesterday to "protect the health of our staff and the public at large".

It added: "Stay safe and hopefully we will serve you again, soon."

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade association Hospitality UK said the latest announcement from the government was "catastrophic for businesses and jobs".

"This announcement will lead to thousands of businesses closing their doors for good, and hundreds of thousands of job losses," she said.

"Over the past few weeks the industry has suffered unprecedented drops in visits and many business are already on their knees. This latest advice leaves the industry in limbo, with no recourse to insurance.

"The government must act now to stop them going under and protect the people's jobs."

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was expected to outline a rescue package in the government's daily briefing on the outbreak on Tuesday afternoon.

Mark Jones said that as people increasingly stay at home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of diners at the chain was falling on a daily basis.

He urged the Chancellor to provide “immediate” help for the industry.

Commenting on the government’s advice that consumers should stay away from restaurants and bars, Jones said: “We understand the role we have to play in public health, so I won’t question the government’s advice on that. But to do that to an industry without any fiscal support whatsoever condemns us to death, effectively.”

Carolyn Fairbairn, head of the CBI business lobby group, called for co-ordinated, fast, interventions, and added: "We do not want to look back and say we acted too late."

British Beer and Pub Association chief executive Emma McClarkin added: "The UK pub and brewing industry is facing an existential crisis as a direct result of the guidance issued by the Government.

"Thousands of pubs and hundreds of thousands of jobs will be lost in the very short term unless a proactive package creating cash and liquidity is provided immediately to the industry. Forced pub closures without a meaningful support package will have a catastrophic financial and social impact."