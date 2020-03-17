NHS Lanarkshire has suspended most visits at its hospitals in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
On Tuesday, the health board said it will not allow routine visits, although some exceptions will exist for those receiving end of life care and accompanying partners in labour.
Any exceptions will need to be agreed by the senior charge nurse or midwife.
NHS Ayrshire and Arran have also taken the decision to restrict visiting times to just two hour-long slots per day, with a maximum of one visitor per patient.
Children under 12 will not be permitted to the health board’s hospitals.
Susan Friel, director of nursing for acute services, said: “We understand the stress this may cause in being unable to visit family members in hospital.
“We apologise for taking this decision, but patient care is our top priority. We would like to reassure our staff, patients and visitors that this continues to be our focus at all times.”
