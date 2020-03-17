The UK Government has announced an "unprecedented package" of £330 billion in guaranteed loans to help businesses get through the coronavirus crisis.

Boris Johnson told a No 10 press conference: "We must act like any wartime Government; do whatever it takes to support our economy."

Standing alongside the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak said the measures were the equivalent to 15% of GDP, and would include extending the business rates holiday to all businesses in the hospitality sector and funding grants of up to £25,000 for smaller businesses.

The Chancellor also said that for those in financial difficulty due to coronavirus, mortgage lenders would offer a three-month mortgage holiday.

Mr Sunak made clear he would go further if demand were greater.

He unveiled the measures after the Government's Chief Scientific Adviser said around 55,000 people in the UK now had Covid-19 as the NHS moved to cancel all non-emergency surgery and 71 people were now known to have died.

Sir Patrick Vallance told MPs it is hoped the death toll could be kept to under 20,000 as he told of the huge amount of strain the health service would be under from Covid-19.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that the Scottish Government would “pass every penny of consequential funding” from the Chancellor’s measures on to businesses in Scotland.