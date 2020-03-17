Tesco is expected to announce that all its 24-hour stores will shut down after 10pm. 

The retail giant is believed to be planning to reduce the opening hours of late-night shops from 6am and 10pm, according to a report published on the Press Association news wire.

The news comes after Cineworld announced plans to shut down all its cinemas across the UK and Ireland from Wednesday. 

On Sunday, Tesco tweeted out a message urging customers to avoid panic buying.

It wrote: "Supermarkets including Tesco have sent this message to customers: we are doing everything we can to ensure you and your families have the food and essentials you need. We ask everyone to shop as they normally would - there is enough for everyone."

We have written to Tesco for comment. 

MORE TO FOLLOW