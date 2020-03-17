DOZENS of Peers have gone against government advice by attending parliament, despite being over 70.

The House of Lords saw at least 30 peers over the age of 70 participate in debates and committees today, despite the latest advice warning the elderly to distance themselves from others, avoid gatherings and stay at home.

Boris Johnson reiterated the same advice in a press conference this evening, while chief medical officer for the UK Chris Whitty repeated that “These are measures which require all of us to do them, and I thank all who are already doing them.”

Among those Lords who were at Westminster today include Lord Puttnam (79), Lord German (74), and Lord Lipsey (71), who attended the Democracy and Digital Technologies Committee, along with several younger peers who questioned Karim Palant, UK Public Policy Manager at Facebook about privacy online.

In the debating chamber, dozens of older peers from all parties attended to discuss the coronavirus, smart motorways and the publication of a review into provision for children with special needs.

Those who made contributions included: Lord Pearson of Rannoch (77), Lord Rosser (75), Lord Hain (70), Lord Blunkett (70), Lord Watson of Invergowrie (70), Lord Lexten (74), Baroness Hayter of Kentish Town (70), Baroness Hayman, (70), Lord Anderson of Swansea (80), Lord Grocott (79), Lord Foulkes (78), Baroness Quin (75), Baroness Randeron (71), Lord West of Spithead (71), Lord Clement Jones (70), Lord Hunt of Kings Heath (70), Lord Campbell of Pitenweem (78), Lord Kilclooney (82), Lord McFall (75), Lord McColl of Dulwich (87), Baroness Howe (88), Baroness Butler Sloss (86), Lord Harries (83), Lord Morrow (71) and Lord Farmer (75).

Lord McColl of Dulwich, 87, in Parliament today

Carol Monaghan MP and her SNP colleague John Nicolson MP said there was now an urgent need for plans to be put in place for parliamentarians to work from outwith the parliamentary estate and voting to be done remotely. They also said Peers over 70 should not be attending the estate.

There are discussions taking place around whether whips would be able to vote on behalf of all MPs, and for votes to continue even if there were not the required minimum number of 40 MPs present.

Some of the Westminster bars and restaurants will also be closed, and visitors will not be permitted onto the estate.

Speaking to the Herald, Nicolson said: “The place is filthy. There are rodents, people are crammed together like sardines going through into the voting lobbies. We are not, I think, being given particularly useful advice. In terms of our day-to-day behaviour as MPs, I don't think we are being given practical information, given the particular risks that MPs have.

"We have not been advised to close our surgeries, but some have done so, including me.

"In terms of the voting system, you have literally hundreds of MPs in a very small space. it is physically impossible not to be touching people. You are funnelled through very narrow corridors and our through a single door. Again, everything we are being advised not to do. If we are being told not to go to a pub, and jostle against other people, why are MPs being told they should continue to file through the lobbies?

"As for the house of Lords, they are the highest risk group some of them. Again, that cannot be healthy, they should not be attending whatsoever."

Monaghan added: "It would appear that some MPs and peers consider themselves immune to this. I am stunned to hear of some people still traipsing up and down to London, potentially taking this infection with them.

"The only parliamentary business that should be taking place now is emergency legislation to deal with Covid-19. There is literally nothing more important. I have closed my office in Glasgow and all my staff are now working from home, as per Government advice.

"I can continue to correspond with constituents and raise their issues with Ministers without being physically present in Parliament. However, no efforts have been made to facilitate electronic voting, the one thing that would remove the need for MPs and peers to travel to London."

This afternoon, the Lords Speaker said the government advice had “particular implications for members” and said peers should now be considering their own situations, and they had no duty to be present “in these circumstances”.

He said: “The Government have also issued specific advice about social distancing for those over 70 and those with specific underlying health conditions. Obviously, this has particular implications for members of this House.

“I would like to emphasise one point - that no-one should consider it is their duty to be here in these circumstances.

“As Parliamentarians we also have a duty to show leadership and heed the advice of the public health experts. In my view, Public Health England, the Chief Medical Officer and the Chief Scientific Adviser are serving our nation well.

"I would ask that everyone now reflects on their own situation in the light of their advice and the broader public interest.”