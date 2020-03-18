The Ministry of Defence said it has a 'well-rehearsed plan' for any potential outbreak of Coronavirus at Faslane nuclear sub base.
There are currently no confirmed cases at HMNB Clyde near Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute.
But the MoD has issued reassurances saying there is a clear strategy in the event of an outbreak at the site, soon to become home to the UK's entire nuclear submarine fleet.
An MoD spokesperson said: "The Ministry of Defence has put in place plans to ensure the delivery of its key operations in the UK and overseas.
"The MoD is well prepared for this outbreak of COVID-19 and has well-rehearsed plans in place for dealing with health matters."
More to follow.
