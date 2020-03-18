SCOTLAND’S economy struggled in 2019, growing by less than 1 per cent even before the impact of coronavirus, new figures have revealed.

Official statistics show Scottish GDP was up by 0.2 percentage points in the final quarter of the calendar year, the last quarter before the pandemic caused economic havoc.

The UK economy flatlined at 0% growth in the same quarter.

However over the whole of 2019, the UK economy grew by 1.4% overall, while in Scotland GDP increased by just 0.8%.

In the same fourth quarter in 2018, Scottish GDP was up 0.7%, while the UK’s grew 1.1%.

During the fourth quarter of 2019 output in the Scottish construction sector grew by 0.7%, Services grew by 0.5%, but Production contracted by 1.2%.

The first estimate of GDP for the first quarter of 2020, which will show the initial impact of coronavirus, will be published in June.

Economist Dr John McLaren of Scottish Trends said: “Scotland’s GDP growth performance in 2019 was once again disappointingly low, at under 1%.

“Data for 2019 as a whole shows that recent, and in some cases long standing, trends in Scottish output are difficult to understand.

“In the key area of Business services, which has typically been a leading driver of economic growth, performance over the last five years has been woeful.

“Growth in recorded Health related activity also continues to flatline, in contrast to the UK with a big differential having built up over time.

As the impact of coronavirus starts to emerge this is probably the last set of published GDP figures for some time that will be relatively simple to interpret.

“It may not be until 2022 that some degree of stability re-emerges.”

Scottish Labour Leader Richard Leonard said: “Scotland’s fragile economy faces unprecedented challenges this year, both from Brexit and the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It is of paramount importance that the SNP Government takes all action necessary to protect Scotland’s economy and it’s workers in the coming weeks and months.

“We need to pull out all the stops to avoid the economy going into recession.

“Scottish Labour is willing to work with the SNP government to develop the coherent economic plan that Scotland’s economy so badly needs in these uncertain times.

“Now more than ever is the time for the active state, working with unions and businesses, to plan our way out of this.”

SNP Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The growth in the economy in 2019, although modest, is welcome.

“However, we are living in unprecedented times and I am acutely aware that COVID-19 is already having challenging implications for businesses the length and breadth of the country.

“That is why we have moved quickly to provide a £320 million package of support for the business community.”

“I have already met with business organisations and the STUC. A number of the issues that are to be addressed can be supported by the Scottish Government.

“But having spoken to Alok Sharma the UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, it needs to be understood that this will require a coordinated global and UK-wide level response to deal with the economic impact this will have.”