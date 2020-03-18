THE Scottish Liberal Democrats have become the final Holyrood party to cancel their spring conference because of coronavirus.

Two of the LibDems’ five MSPs are also planning to stay in their Northern Isle constituencies in light of the pandemic.

Liam McArthur and Beatrice Wishart will be remaining in their respective Orkney and Shetland seats because of the difficulty travelling to Holyrood.

The party said the pair faced particular difficulty flying, given the small planes involved, but would try to return to Holyrood if there was an urgent vote.

The SNP, Scottish Conservatives and Scottish Greens all cancelled their gatherings last week because of public health concerns.

However the Scottish LibDems hung back, merely keeping their conference under review.

The party had been due to meet from May 22 to 24 in Peebles.

Leader Willie Rennie said: “In light of recent events and the latest advice from health experts, it would not be appropriate for us to go ahead with our conference in May.

“Our first priority has to be the health of our party members and the exhibitors and staff at the conference venue.

“Plans for future conferences will be announced as soon as a clearer picture emerges and we are able to safely do so.

"Many Liberal Democrat parliamentarians, councillors and activists are already getting involved in community aid groups, helping to support their neighbours.

“Across Scotland we all need to listen to medical advice and look out for our family, friends and communities at this difficult time.”

The Tories, who were also forced to cancel their spring conference in 2018 because of snow from the ‘Beast from the East’, had been due to meet in Perth on May 15 and 16.

The party said the event would now be moved to later in the year and possibly expanded.

It also cancelled a party convention this month and a series of campaign days.

The SNP, which had been due to gather in Aviemore on June 13.

An SNP spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, this event along with all other large SNP events up until the end of June have now been postponed as a result of the spread of Covid-19 in Scotland.”

Nicola Sturgeon this week told SNP members that the party had suspended campaigning for the foreseeable future, effectively accepting there will be no Indyref2 this year.

The Scottish Greens had been due to meet in Kirkcaldy later this month

Scottish Labour is not due to hold its conference until October.