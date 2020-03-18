Loganair is cutting 'lifeline services' to Scottish islands as it reduces flights by half next month with an emergency timetable due to the impact of coronavirus.

The Scottish regional airline said forward bookings have dropped by around 75% compared with their usual levels in the last four days.

While the airline said it would maintain “lifeline services” to the islands, it admitted their frequency will be reduced.

From the end of next week, Loganair will reduce operations from around 214 to 95 scheduled flights each weekday - a cut of 55%.

Air services between Kirkwall on Orkney and Sumburgh on Shetland to Inverness and Glasgow are suspended from April 17 until May 31. There will still be weekend flights.

The emergency timetable changes mean for Sumburgh Airport on Shetland there will be two daily services to/from Edinburgh via Kirkwall and two daily services to/from Aberdeen.

For Benbecula there will be two flights per day to Glasgow shared with Stornoway, the main town of the Western Isles, which is having Edinburgh services suspended till the end of May.

The airline’s staff have also been asked to consider measures aimed at protecting employment levels, including reducing working hours by 20% and accepting a 20% reduction in salary as a result or taking a period of unpaid leave.

The launch of Loganair’s seasonal Bergen service has also been delayed until mid-June.

The airline has also temporarily suspended its cabin service in an effort to “eliminate extraneous interaction between people”.

Chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said: “The coronavirus situation has worsened materially in the last four days, and we have now seen forward bookings fall by around 75% versus their usual levels.

“From the end of next week, we will be implementing an emergency timetable which will reduce our operations from around 214 to 95 scheduled flights each weekday – a cut of 55%.

“We expect this to be a temporary reduction and we are implementing this until the end of May, but may have to extend that timescale as the situation continues to develop.

“The situation is incredibly serious and alongside the obvious health and safety implications, puts the future of the entire aviation industry in jeopardy.

“With this in mind, we have joined with other UK carriers to seek emergency measures from the Government to support all airlines in the sector.”

Loganair announced it would take on 16 routes flown by Flybe and hire some of its staff after that airline collapsed earlier this month.

Mr Hinkles said the plan to recruit former Flybe staff will continue, but with a delay to employment start dates.

Loganair said customers booked on flights up to the end of May can change their reservation without charge to a future date.

If future flights are more expensive, the difference in fare will be payable. Customers on routes which have been suspended will also have the option of a refund.

As part of the emergency timetable, no overnight aircraft will be based in Sumburgh.

Highlands and Islands network's emergency timetable

· Barra: No change.

· Benbecula: Two Glasgow flights per day shared with Stornoway on a circular basis.

· Campbeltown: Twice-daily Glasgow Saab 340 flights shared with Islay.

· Islay: Twice-daily Glasgow Saab 340 flights shared with Campbeltown.

· Kirkwall: Inter-isles services unaffected. Two daily Edinburgh services continuing to Shetland. Two daily services to/from Aberdeen. Glasgow and Inverness services suspended until 31 May.

· Stornoway: Two daily jet services to and from Glasgow shared with Benbecula. Two daily Saab 340 flights from Inverness. Edinburgh services suspended until 31 May.

· Sumburgh: Two daily services to/from Edinburgh via Kirkwall. Two daily services to/from Aberdeen. Glasgow and Inverness services suspended until 31 May. Launch of seasonal Bergen services delayed until mid-June.

· Tiree: No change.

· Wick: Services will cease on 27 March.