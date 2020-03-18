BORIS Johnson is "considering" introducing an emergency Universal Basic Income after the SNP called for one, insisting it would help ordinary people survive the coronavirus crisis.

Ian Blackford, the party’s leader at Westminster, told Mr Johnson at PMQs that this was an “unprecedented emergency and it requires an unprecedented response”.

He said that political parties working together was the right approach and the very least the public should expect at such a time of crisis.

Noting how the Chancellor had announced a £350 billion financial aid package for businesses, the Highland MP insisted it was now time for Rishi Sunak to announce one for ordinary people.

“Members from six parties across this House have now expressed support for a temporary universal basic income for help everyone, especially freelancers, renters and the self-employed. Using the current tax system, will the PM stand up today and give a commitment to provide people with the security of a universal basic income?”

Mr Johnson insisted there was a “huge amount of collaboration” among the four nations, declaring: “We are in lock-step.”

He went on: “Do not underestimate the value to people of the measures that we have already announced that will support business and keep jobs going and make sure those businesses continue in existence; that must be the first step.

“But as I have said repeatedly…it is also important that throughout this crisis we take steps to support workers and the suggestion he makes is one of many such suggestions.”

Mr Blackford pointed out that thousands of people were already losing their jobs and millions more were facing the same threat; they needed reassurance today, he insisted.

“We must not repeat history. People are worried about their bills, they are worried about keeping a roof over their head. In the last financial crisis, the banks were bailed out but ordinary people were not.”

The SNP leader urged the PM to meet opposition leaders to discuss the matter, telling him: “You have it within your power to protect people’s incomes and provide them with peace of mind. At this time, an emergency universal basic income scheme would do just that.”

Mr Johnson insisted he would be willing to discuss the issue with opposition leaders to arrive at a consensus to support people.

He added: “I agree profoundly with him about not repeating history. It is very important as we ask the public to do the right thing for themselves and for everybody else that no one, whatever their income, should be penalised for doing the right thing and we will make sure that is the case.”

Later, Labour's Kevin Brennan insisted there was a need to get money into the pockets of the workers.

"Has he seen EDM [Early Day Motion] 302 which I've proposed about bringing in a temporary Universal Basic Income to support workers and get money where it is actually needed?"

Mr Johnson replied: "I hear the honourable gentleman loud and clear and he's echoing the point that was already made by the leader of the SNP. And of course that is one of the ideas that will certainly be considered."