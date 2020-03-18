A WOMAN Alex Salmond is accused of attempting to rape was not at a Bute House dinner on the night the offence is said to have occurred, a court has heard.

Samantha Barber, 50, said she did not see Woman H at the former first minister's official residence that evening.

She told the High Court in Edinburgh: "I absolutely genuinely have no recollection of seeing [Woman H] that night."

Mr Salmond is accused of attempting to rape Woman H in a Bute House bedroom in summer 2014.

The alleged incident is said to have occurred after a dinner attended by a celebrity.

Woman H, a former Scottish Government official, previously told the court she felt "hunted" by Mr Salmond, who "full-on pounced" on her and took her clothes off.

Mr Salmond denies the allegation.

Ms Barber, who is a company director, said she was asked to attend the Bute House dinner by Woman H, who said she would not be attending.

Ms Barber said only three people were at the dinner – herself, Mr Salmond and the celebrity.

One bottle of wine was served over dinner, and she left at around 9pm, leaving Mr Salmond and the celebrity at Bute House.

Shelagh McCall QC, Mr Salmond's lawyer, asked if only three people had been at the dinner.

Ms Barber said: "That is my recollection, yes."

Woman H previously told the court she was assaulted by Mr Salmond after the dinner.

The celebrity told police he remembered Woman H attending the dinner.

Mr Salmond faces multiple charges of sexual assault including an attempted rape. He denies all the allegations.