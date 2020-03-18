A Scots care home is battling visiting restrictions caused by the spread of coronavirus by penning heartfelt notes to loved ones on social media.

Residents at Almond View Care Home in Glasgow have had their visiting permission slashed, meaning they cannot see their partners, children, family or friends for the foreseeable future.

But carers at the home, which is part of the Holmes Care group, have come up with an innovative way to communicate with the outside world - and keep their residents busy.

"We set up a request to ask people to send in letters and drawings to the home because from the beginning, we have had to put all our care homes in lockdown," explains marketing manager Jenni Mack.

"It was a few members of our team that decided that those in the homes could do the same, and that the best way would be to put pictures online."

The team have uploaded a series of images of residents holding touching signs to members of their family, reassuring them that they were doing well and that they missed them lots.

Ms Mack added: "Residents then know that messages are going straight to their partners, children and friends, and it is so helpful letting them know that they can see the messages and know they're happy and healthy."

One message said: "To my family, don't worry, I'm okay. Hope to see you soon."

Another read: "To Nancy, I love you and miss you, and hope to see you soon. Michael."

