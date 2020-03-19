AN AWARD-winning businesswoman is spearheading efforts to help tackle the impact of the coronavirus in her home town by helping the elderly and vulnerable see out the crisis.

Marie Macklin, from Kilmarnock, is one of a number of businesspeople offering their services to their communities to support people struggling to fend for themselves.

Ms Macklin, Director of the urban renewal company HALO, has pledged an emergency community cash fund of £100,000 to assist the elderly and others across East Ayrshire, and to provide support for local small businesses suffering hardship.

The ‘Lift Up Your Hearts’ package of support Marie and the HALO are offering to work on with East Ayrshire Council includes providing deliveries of food, medicines and other essential supplies, using social media to help people stay in contact with each other and share their experiences, and the establishment of an emergency group to assist small to medium sized firms with advice and funding.

HALO will also offer free accommodation within their apartment portfolio to allow those affected by coronavirus to self-isolate.

Ms Macklin said: "The coronavirus pandemic is affecting communities across the globe and it is vital that we come together to support each other through these unprecedented times with a true ‘Lift Up Your Hearts’ campaign.

“Personally, I believe it is right that I support the communities that have supported me throughout my career and I hope the package of support that I am offering East Ayrshire Council will help as many people as possible get through these difficult times. I also hope this will act as a catalyst for others to provide support too.

“I want the older generations and vulnerable people in Kilmarnock to see that we are demonstrating the Dunkirk spirit to do everything we can to support them. We, the business community, are not retreating – we are advancing, to protect each other and support our communities.”

Fiona Lees, Chief Executive of East Ayrshire Council, added: “We have been humbled and heartened by the generous offers of support we have received from individuals, groups and local businesses.

"We will be working closely with these community led groups and they will become key information and distribution points for food, resources, information and the coordination of volunteering."

The philanthropic spirit being shown by Ms Macklin is mirrored elsewhere in Scotland.

Nick Nairn

Celebrity chef Nick Nairn is offering free soup and home-made bread at his new restaurant 'Nick's' in Bridge of Allan to any elderly customers, while the team at the multi award-winning Ardanaiseig Hotel are delivering dinners free to elderly villagers in remote Kilchrenan, Argyll.

Christine Fox, who runs Ardanaiseig said they already had the food in store for guests, and thought this was something practical they could do to help.

The service kicked off with a couple of dinners being sent out to an elderly couple on Sunday night.

Miss Fox said: "We are expecting that the pick-up will get greater over the coming weeks. People tend to keep a couple of days of supplies in, but that will go down."

Footballers in the Highlands are also lending a hand. Nairn County, which was supported by its fans when it almost went out of business in 2016, is offering to pay for its yearly supplies early to help local businesses.

The team's players will also be mobilised at the weekend to help local residents who are housebound.

Ian Finlayson, secretary of the club, said: "It's the new Nairn County training regime, carrying shopping around Nairn.

"We thought if we can't play football and can't train, we're going to be doing nothing on Saturdays anyway."

Jeane Freeman MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport, said: “During these challenging times I am encouraged to see communities, which includes those within our business sector, coming together to support each other.

“I am also asking everyone to focus on looking out for your family, friends and neighbours as well as yourself. Together, we can make sure we are looking out for those around us.”