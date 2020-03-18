SCOTLAND’s GDP is expected to shrink by five per cent over the next three months as Holyrood leaders declared an “economic emergency” brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

The stark warning, issued by Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop, included an assumption that Scotland’s economy could only be operating at 80 per cent of its capacity amid tight measures to combat the spread of the virus.

In response, Scottish businesses will be given a share of £1.9 billion to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on trade – while vulnerable communities will receive an extra £350m in financial protection.

Ms Hyslop said: “As Covid-19 continues to spread globally, we are seeing major uncertainty in terms of financial markets, supply chains and the functioning of the global economy.

“The scale of this economic crisis could see GDP shrink by five per cent over a three-month period – based on the economy operating at an 80 per cent capacity.”

She added: “The five per cent hit to GDP is also contingent on most businesses still being able to operate or function during this period.

“This will have severe economic consequences and we are treating it like an economic emergency.”

The £1.9 billion will be handed over to Scottish firms from the UK Government after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced on Tuesday that £350 billion of extra money will be made available to traders across the UK to mitigate the impact of coronavirus.

The measures include extending a holiday for business rates to all traders in the hospitality sector.

The Chancellor also said that for those in financial difficulty from the reaction to the pandemic, mortgage lenders would offer a three-month mortgage holiday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that “every single penny of support” handed over by Westminster is “being passed onto businesses here”.

The extra funding from Westminster follows £780 million being earmarked for the Scottish Government, announced in last week’s budget to help the fight against coronavirus – while the Scottish Government budget pledged £320 million of support.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “The Chancellor has set out a comprehensive package of support to make sure Scottish businesses are in as good a position as possible to weather the economic storm of COVID-19.

“I welcome Nicola Sturgeon’s clear commitment to pass on every penny of this extra funding to support Scottish businesses. Scotland’s two governments are working closely together on a daily, indeed hourly, basis. It is vital that we work together right across the UK.

“We are undoubtedly facing incredibly difficult times. But the UK Government is doing everything possible to support individuals, businesses and communities. I know all of us will also be doing what we can to support friends and neighbours. Together, we will get through this.”

Mirroring the UK Government's pledge, in Scotland there will be a full year's 100 per cent non-domestic rates relief for retail, hospitality and tourism firms.

Grants of £10,000 will be available for small businesses that are eligible for the small business bonus or rural relief scheme.

Grants of £25,000 will also be available for hospitality, leisure and retail properties that have a rateable value between £18,000 and £51,000.

Ms Hyslop also confirmed a 1.6 per cent relief for all properties, effectively freezing the poundage rate next year.

She pointed to the possibility of relaxing planning rules in a bid to allow some businesses to transform into take-away operations temporarily to offset a loss in trade.

Ms Hyslop also said that proposals to allow local authorities to introduce a tourist tax have been halted for now.

The Scottish Government has made an extra £350 million available to those most impacted by the outbreak.

The funding, announced by Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell, will be handed over to councils, charities, businesses and community groups amid a pledge that the money will be easily accessible.

Ms Campbell said: “This pandemic will disrupt lives like never before and cause financial hardship and negatively impact on our wellbeing. Be assured, however, that protecting and supporting people during these unparalleled times is the absolute focus of this government.

“Our funding package will be focused on delivery, not bureaucracy or red tape. Local authorities, local businesses, community groups and the third sector know and understand the support needs of their communities the best. Where people and organisations have solutions or ideas, I want to hear them.”

The First Minister added: “That package will include increased support for the Scottish Welfare Fund, support for council tax reduction to help people pay bills, emergency funding for local authorities and significant support that those on low incomes can continue to access food.”

The “lifeline” funding has been backed by Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS).

CAS chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “These are welcome measures from the Scottish Government which could provide a lifeline for people facing a crisis of income during the coronavirus outbreak.

“CAS joined with a number of other anti-poverty organisations to call for a significant increase to the Scottish Welfare Fund and our CABs will continue to ensure people are sign posted towards the scheme."

He added: “A third of people say they would struggle with an unexpected £500 expense so we believe there will be a large demand on this fund, so it was vital it is properly resourced.

“Council tax debt is also the biggest debt issue our network deals with, so further support for the council tax reduction scheme is very welcome."

The First Minister has urged the banking sector to act in a "responsible manner" - helping limit the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak

Ms Sturgeon said: "We're heading into stormy waters but if we all play our part, we can steer the ship through these stormy waters and that's my message to everybody.

"The banks got bailed out and they got bailed out for the overall good of the economy, but the country did help the banks.

"The country's now looking to the banks to be part of our national response to the coronavirus and I hope and expect that they will behave in that responsible manner."