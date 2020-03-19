GORDON Brown has called on the UK Government to do "considerably more" in the next 24 hours to protect people’s jobs and livelihoods as he insisted it had to be decisive and use “overwhelming resolve” to beat the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Prime Minister, who helped lead the global response to the 2008 financial crisis, said with yesterday’s announcement of school closures the UK was now in “unprecedented territory” and Boris Johnson and his colleagues had to move this week to protect people’s jobs.

“At the moment, we are facing quite a big decision about employment,” the former Labour leader told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“If we have one wave of redundancies in tourism, airports, travel, restaurants, hotels, it will inevitably lead to a second wave of big redundancies, where small businesses are affected, people can’t afford to buy things, worklessness means people just don’t have money to spend.

“This is the week when the Government has to act to deal with employment protection. We’ve given companies loans, we’ve given relief on rents and mortgages but what people are worried about is their income. In fact, Boris Johnson, if he tells people to go home and stay at home, he has to tell them how they are going to be able to survive financially…

“What is missing in this country is what is happening in other countries and that is employment protection measures, where we take the key sectors of the economy, know they are going to be running down if we do nothing about it, make our loans conditional on doing something about employment protection. It’s really a sharing of responsibility between employers and government.”

Mr Brown said the coronavirus was not just a global medical emergency - with nearly 10,000 deaths and 300,000 people infected – but a global economic emergency - with as many as 25 million jobs being lost around the world.

“It means people are doubly afraid. They’re afraid of catching the virus or family members catching the virus and they’re afraid of their livelihoods and their family incomes being lost. We’ve got to act on both fronts, we have to act domestically and internationally.”

The former Chancellor said the current one, Rishi Sunak, would have to "do considerably more to deal with the issues of employment protection".

Mr Brown went on: "He says he'll do more but the package should be out now to avoid redundancies being forced upon companies over the next day or two.

"A lot of company directors will be looking at the moment to how many staff they are going to shed in the next few days, next few weeks.

"And we need to step in now with building the confidence that we can keep people in work or keep people on short term in work and have an arrangement with people where they take some holidays but at the same time they are going to have income protection.

"If families don't have income protection there's lot of other consequences: people try to work if they are sick, people put themselves at risk.

"Their health becomes an issue of public health and we really have to step in to deal with this particular blockage at the moment and I hope the Chancellor will act before the end of tomorrow."

The former PM added: “Where you have got an economic and medical emergency, you’ve got to act quickly, you’ve got to get to the root of the problem and you’ve got to be decisive and use overwhelming resolve to get to the bottom of what you’re trying to do.”