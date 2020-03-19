Former Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has been cleared of committing a crime after he sent 270 messages to a teenage boy.

Police Scotland has completed an investigation into messages sent by Mackay via Instagram and Facebook to the 16-year-old boy.

Officers concluded that a criminal offence did not take place.

Mackay resigned on the eve of the Scottish budget statement after the online conversations between him and the boy were published by the Scottish Sun.

The Renfrewshire North and West MSP reportedly called the boy “cute”, invited him to events and asked that their conversations be kept secret.

They continued even after the boy revealed he was still in school, and then later said he was 16. Many were ignored by the teenager.

Derek Mackay stepped down as Finance Secretary (Image: PA)

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Herald: "No report of criminality has been made to Police Scotland, however, we have carried out enquiries and assessed all of the available information.

"Based on this there is nothing to suggest that an offence has been committed.

"If anyone has any further information then they should contact Police Scotland on 101, or, in an emergency 999."

The teenager was later reported as telling the Scottish Sun: “I was happy to speak to the police and will tell them everything that happened.

“I didn’t think what he was doing was a crime but I knew it was wrong and should be highlighted.”

The 42-year-old has not been seen at Parliament or attended constituency surgeries since the story emerged on February 5.

He was also suspended by the SNP but remains an MSP.