Six people have died as a result of the Coronavirus in Scotland, it has been confirmed.
At the opening of First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon announced the number of deaths from the Covid-19 strain of the virus had doubled in 24 hours.
She also confirmed a rise of 39 in the reported number of coronavirus cases - which now stands at 266.
In a solemn address to the chamber at Holyrood, the First Minister confessed her job is “now about saving lives”.
She added: “We are facing a really, really, really big challenge.
"I do want people to understand and realise that this is not a drill.
"We all have to take seriously our responsibility to follow advice seriously."
More to follow.
