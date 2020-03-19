TWITTER has said it will require users to removed tweets that could fuel the spread of coronavirus.

The social media giant has mounted a crackdown on misinformation on the social network, having previously been criticised for doing little about it.

Under new guidance, which takes effect, the social network will bar tweets that go against the recommendations of local and global health authorities or encourage the use of ineffective or harmful treatments.

For example, Tweets which promote fake treatments for the coronavirus or deny expert guidance will be marked as harmful and removed, the social network site has said.

Under the new policy, the company will require users to remove any tweets that deny “expert guidance,” or share “misleading content purporting to be from experts or authorities.”

Examples of unacceptable tweets included stating, "social distancing is not effective" and "if you can hold your breath for 10 seconds, you do not have coronavirus."

The company is cracking down on other types of misinformation, including false claims that specific groups and nationalities such as Asians are more susceptible to Covid-19.

Twitter said it's broadening and clarifying its definition of harmful content. The new guidance comes as social networks try to stop the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus.

The social media platform, which relies more on automated tools to flag content that violate its rules, did not say how many tweets it had removed for misinformation.

The move follows an announcement from technology companies Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit and YouTube earlier this week in which they committed to work together and with governments in response to the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Facebook said it was creating a new online hub so users can find information about the coronavirus from trustworthy sources.

In a blog post on its website, Twitter said: “We will enforce this in close coordination with trusted partners, including public health authorities and governments, and continue to use and consult with information from those sources when reviewing content.”

Also covered in the guidelines are “specific and unverified claims that incite people to action and cause widespread panic, social unrest or large-scale disorder,” as well as “specific and unverified claims made by people impersonating a government or health official or organisation.”

he company added it would also consider removing tweets shared from parody accounts or “made in jest”.

“The crackdown arrives as social media platforms have come under pressure to take a more aggressive stance on coronavirus misinformation,” the blog post read.

“As we’ve said on many occasions, our approach to protecting the public conversation is never static. That’s particularly relevant in these unprecedented times. We intend to review our thinking daily and will ensure we’re sharing updates here on any new clarifications to our rules or major changes to how we’re enforcing them.”

But it is not clear whether efforts to clamp down on misinformation will work with reports revealing earlier this month that dozens of videos, photos and posts that include coronavirus information continue to slip through the cracks on social media.