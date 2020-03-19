Virgin Media are continuing to investigating issues with mobile phone connections following a second day of complaints across the country.

It comes as millions across the UK revert to home working following government advice in the coronavirus pandemic.

O2 customers are also highlighting phone issues, although in smaller numbers.

The Herald revealed a series of complaints on Wednesday.

Down Detector, has received thousands of reports from users over the past two days, states that the worst hit areas have been the UK's major cities, from Glasgow to London, including Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol.

Down Detector's Virgin Media issue hotspots

On Thursday, the forum registered hundreds more complaints with 44% involving cable internet, 38% relating to mobile phone and 17% mobile internet.

Virgin Media staff were telling customers this afternoon that they were "aware of an intermittent issue affecting voice services for some of our mobile customers but this has no relation to our other services."

They added: "We’re working to get this fixed as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience."

Virgin Media, who have so far been unable to say how many customers were being affected by the mobile connection issues, have been approached for comment.

Yesterday, the company said: “There are no widespread broadband issues on our network.

“We’re aware of an intermittent issue affecting voice services for some of our mobile customers but this has no relation to our other services. We’re working to get this fixed as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience.”

Ben Woodcock was among those who registered complaints over the company's social media channels saying: "I've been uable to make or receive mobile calls for three days. Can someone do something please."

And Pauline Shepherd added: "Can't make outgoing calls yet again this happened a couple of weeks ago. I am a pensioner and need my mobile especially at this time to keep in touch with family."

A Virgin Media spokesman said it "should no longer be an issue" and requested information about the messages customers have got. We provided them.