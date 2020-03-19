Frontline healthcare workers face losing benefits they are entitled to if they take on extra shifts to help fight the coronavirus.

The alarming details have emerged after a nurse in Glasgow contacted her MP having been told by HMRC there would not be any exemptions for those currently eligible for the means-tested benefit should they take on extra hours.

MP Stewart McDonald has now written to the Chancellor calling for an urgent review of the policy, which appears to contradict the government’s motto that anyone trying to do the right thing amid the Covid—19 pandemic “will not be penalised.”

Boris Johnson said in a press conference on Monday: “We certainly will be bringing forward all measures that we can… The principle guiding us is that nobody should be penalised for doing the right thing.”

He has repeated this same message, including during his daily address yesterday.

McDonald, SNP MP for Glasgow South, said his office staff were told by HMRC “no exceptions” would be made when asking about the specific case in Glasgow.

Currently there are thousands of part-time frontline medical staff throughout the UK, who face being financially impacted should they step up and help.

Tax credits can be claimed by people in a host of situations, including if they work fewer than 30 hours per week, are disabled, or earn less than £6,420 a year.

In his letter to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, McDonald urged him to temporarily lift the measures to allow part-time healthcare workers to take on extra work.

He wrote: “Given we are seeking a national effort to stem the spread of Coronavirus and, in particular, leaning on NHS workers more than ever before, it strikes me that this is an anomaly that needs to be addressed.

“Can I urge you to temporarily lift the normal rules surrounding working hours and tax credits for those who are able and willing to take on additional work that helps get us through this pandemic, so that none of these workers who take on additional hours to help with the effort needed are financially worse off at this crucial time?”

He added that while “events are fast-moving…an early move to temporarily change these rules would be a welcome step in equipping those willing to work more in order to help the country through this pandemic.”

The MP explained that workers should “be able to play their part in full without being financially worse off as a result” – especially those in emergency services and critical sectors of the economy - are able to play their part in full without being financially worse off as a result.

He said: “People are looking to help but the reality is that they need to be supported where it’s needed - and in the case of my own constituent her skills are especially needed as we pull together and face down this epidemic.

“I know that not all the details of the chancellors financial package have been fully revealed so I’m hoping this has already been thought of and my suggestion was going to happen, but if not then I’m urging them to make this change swiftly for the period required. It’s the right thing to do and I’ll support the chancellor if he does it.”

HMRC has been contacted for a response.