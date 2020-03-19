Scottish school pupils will not sit exams this year amid fears over the spread of Coronavirus, the education secretary has announced.
John Swinney said prior attainment, coursework and teacher estimates will be used to determine pupils' grades after taking the "unprecedented" step to cancel the exam diet.
It comes after Nicola Sturgeon announced all schools and nurseries were to close from the end of the week on Wednesday.
More to follow.
